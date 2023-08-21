Iraq intends to kick off a project to build a new residential town in the capital Baghdad in 2024 after designs are completed, an official has said.

A consortium of three Arab firms will prepare the designs for ‘Sadr City’ and they will be ready within 480 days, said Mohammed Al-Rabei, information director at Baghdad Municipality.

Rabei told Aliqtisad News network that Phase 1 of the project, which is intended to reduce residential congestions in the capital, includes the construction of 60,000 houses.

He said the new city comprises vertical and horizontal residential neighbourhoods besides schools, hospitals, infrastructure and services.

“The new city will be constructed near the old Sadr City…the Prime Minister has approved preliminary designs for the project prepared by a consortium of three Arab companies,” he said.

“A detailed design and execution study is under way and will be ready within 480 days after which the project will be launched.”

The old Sadr City, formerly known as ‘Saddam City’ is one of Baghdad’s key district suburbs with a population of nearly one million.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

