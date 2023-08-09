Iraq has approved a project to build its first religious tourism city near its ancient Sumerian Ur city in the southern Dhi Qar Governorate, the press reported on Wednesday.

Dhi Qar’s Governor Mohammed Al-Gazzi on Tuesday endorsed designs for the project, which is nearly two kilometres from the historic Ur city, the newspapers said.

In a statement carried by Aliqitisad News and other publications, Gazzi said the project includes the construction of the main town over an area of around 925,000 square metres.

He said the project involves several sectors, including religion, tourism, amusement, services, education and housing.

“It will be the country’s first city with religious and tourism features…it will also comprise houses, cafes, restaurants, theatres, a museum and other facilities,” he added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

