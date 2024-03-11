Iraq has decided to award $multi-billion projects for the construction of Baghdad Metro and Najaf-Karbala rail line on April 12, an Iraqi official has said.

Several companies have submitted bids for the two projects, which are part of post-war plans to rebuild the OPEC member’s infrastructure, said Nassir Al-Asadi, a transport adviser to Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani.

Asadi told the official news agency INA in week end statements that the metro project in the capital would be 148 km long and would comprise 64 stations.

The rail line between the two central Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala would be around 80 km long, he said.

“We will announce the name of the company which will execute the Baghdad Metro and Najaf-Karbala rail projects on April 12,” Asadi said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

