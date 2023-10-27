Iraq has chalked out a sustainable strategy which targets foreign investments of nearly $100 billion in green projects, its Environment Minister has said.

Nizar Amedi told a meeting of Arab environment ministers in Cairo on Thursday that his Ministry has devised a 2023-2030 sustainability strategy with the aim of improving environment standards and supporting climatic protection.

In comments published by the official Iraqi News Agency on Friday, he said Iraq has also allocated funds in its latest state budget to support that strategy and fund $1-billion worth of environmental protection projects.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

