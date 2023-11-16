Iraq and neighboring Iran have agreed to build two joint border free zones with the aim of promoting mutual industrial projects, Iraq’s media reported on Thursday.

An Iranian economic delegation arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday to discuss the two projects, which have been on the cards for nearly two years.

Iraqi Economy Ministry Undersecretary Sattar Al-Jabiri told the official Iraqi news agency that the project comprises one industrial city and a free zone.

“Both projects will be set up at the border with Iran…we hope they will contribute to promoting joint industrial projects and expand flow of trade and investments,” he said without mentioning when they would be built.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.