Iraq has asked Chinese companies to bid for projects within a $17-billion scheme to build a 1,200 km long rail line stretching from South Iraq towards the border with Turkey in the North, according to Iraqi media.

Iraqi Transport Minister Razzak Al-Saadawi sent a letter to the Chinese embassy in Baghdad offering a role for companies from the Southeast Asian giant in the ‘Development Road’ which involves one of the largest rail projects in the region.

“We invite serious and capable Chinese companies to benefit from the numerous investment opportunities within the Development Road,” the Minister said in the letter.

In a report published on Friday, Aliqtisad News and other Iraqi publications quoted a Chinese embassy statement as saying Beijing would hold a conference to highlight investment opportunities within the Development Road, which also includes a parallel motorway for passengers and freight trucks.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.