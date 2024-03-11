PHOTO
Iraq has completed more than half a $17-billion project to build a rail line stretching from the Southern oil-hub of Basra to the Northern border with Turkey, an official has said.
Dubbed “The Development Road” the project involves the construction of a 1,200-km rail and a motorway for passenger and freight services from the OPEC producer to Turkey and most of the European continent.
“We have completed 66% of the designs of the rail project and 52% of the motorway design,” said Maytham Safi, Information Director at the Transport Ministry.
Officials said in early 2024 the project would be completed within 3 years after the Faw Port, one of the world’s largest container terminals, is commissioned.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
