Iraq is building a township in Karbala Governorate within a post-war reconstruction plan covering housing and other sectors, newspapers have said.

The Construction and Housing Ministry is managing the project which include 119 buildings comprising 662 apartments, they said, quoting a Ministry statement.

“Al-Jazeera Housing Complex 2” was launched in 2021 and is one of several projects to tackle persistent housing supply shortages in the province and other parts of Iraq.

The statement, carried by Nahrain News and other Iraqi publications, said Al-Jazeera-2 also involves the construction of three schools, several kindergartens, shopping centres, a hospital and other facilities and services.

Officials said early 2022 Iraq needs to build at least three million houses in the next five years to bridge a widening house supply gap.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)