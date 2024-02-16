Iraq is building four new housing complexes in the central Babylon Governorate comprising more than 1,600 units, an official has said.

Aby Gharak project, comprising 334 houses, has almost been completed while nearly 46 percent of the 1,061-unit ‘Kawthar’ project has been finished, said Mohammed Haidar, Director General of the Engineering Department at the Construction and Housing Ministry.

He told the INA that the two other projects under way include the construction of 149 and 140 units respectively.

“Babylon needs to build nearly 120,000 housing units to face a rapid rise in demand due to population growth and other factors,” he said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

