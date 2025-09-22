Iraq plans to channel 20 percent of Asia–Europe trade through its territory under the $17 billion Development Road Project and its Southern Grand Faw port, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has announced.



Unveiling Iraq Vision 2050 in Baghdad, al-Sudani predicted that the project would create 1.5 million knowledge-based and entrepreneurial jobs for Iraqi youth.



He said the planning ministry had signed an advisory contract with US-based KBR, a major infrastructure consultancy, to guide implementation of the project’s phases, according to Asharqalawsat.com.

He described the long-term vision as a pathway to move beyond oil dependency and build a diversified economy, underlining that the plan aims to achieve 70 percent self-sufficiency in food, water, and energy through sustainable agriculture and advanced industries, said Shafaq News Agency.



“This strategy involves everyone—the state with its institutions, the private sector, universities, civil society, and the youth,” al-Sudani declared.

(Writing by N. Saeed; Editing by Sona Nambiar)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

