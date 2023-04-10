Iran on Monday approved a project to build a causeway linking it with neighboring Iraq following an agreement with Baghdad, Iraq’s press said.

The causeway will be built above the Iranian Arvand River in Shatt Al-Arab, a confluent of Tigris and Euphrates Rivers in Iraq, Alforat News and other Iraqi publications said.

Alforat quoted Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kinaani as saying in Tehran that the government has endorsed the project.

The agency gave no details of the planned causeway but said it is part of a project to build a rail line linking the two Gulf countries through Shatt Al-Arab.

It said Iran and Iraq, key OPEC oil producers, will launch a joint operation after the current Moslem fasting month of Ramadan to clear war mines to pave the way for the rail project.

