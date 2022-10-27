The General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI) has completed initial paving of the 62-kilometre road linking Al- Faw Grand Port and the Silk Tunnel under the Khor Al Zubair channel, a transport ministry official said.

Ministry spokesperson Hussein Jalil Al-Khafajia told Zawya Projects that the announcement was made by GCPI’s Director Farhan Al-Fartousi, who noted that the highway will link the Grand Port of Al-Faw and Umm Qasr Road.

Al-Khafajia said the road, which is 45 metres wide, has been completely finished and is ready for vehicles.

(Reporting by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

