Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – Kezad Group, the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones in the UAE, has commenced the upgrade and revamp of the road network and facilities across 40,000 sq m in Kezad Musaffah (ICAD 1).

The AED55 million ($14.97 million) project includes repairs and recarpeting of 23 km of roads within Kezad Musaffah (ICAD 1), as well as widening of junctions, enhanced road markings and lighting, in additon to hard lanscaping and provison of bus stops, a statement said.

The enhancements are aimed at significantly improving the flow of traffic and facilitating the movement of goods to and from the area. The project is being executed in coordination with relevant government agencies such as the Abu Dhabi City Municipality and Integrated Transport Centre, among others, as well as the businesses operating in the area to ensure smoothest possible workflow at an accelerated pace.

The project is planned to be completed in phases without causing organisational or movement challenges to businesses operating in the area.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – Kezad Group, said: “Kezad Group is continually looking for ways to improve the business experience of our clients. By improving our road network systems and facilities in Mussafah, we are providing our existing clients faster and more efficient world-class connectivity, in addition to sustainable and high quality infrastructure with global standards, that meets their requirements, in line with the vision of the wise leadership.

“The upgradation of the vital industrial area in Kezad Musaffah (ICAD 1) will go a long way in reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as an advanced economic and industrial hub, which plays a key role in the development of the emirate’s economy.”

The Kezad Group management is taking a keen interest in the project to ensure not only the convinience of the businesses in the area, but also that it follows the best global environmental practices and sustainable development to preserve the natural environment and reduce energy consumption, the statement said. - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).