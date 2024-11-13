Hilton Worldwide has agreed to operate two key hotels in Kuwait and Bahrain under agreements signed with their respective owners.

In a bourse statement on Wednesday, Kuwait’s Mabanee real estate company said it has signed a branding and management agreement with Hilton to operate Hilton Kuwait Resort (Plage-13) for 17 years.

The firm said one of its Bahraini partners, of which it owns 35 petrcent, signed a similar deal with Hilton to manage and operate the new Waldorf Astoria 5-star hotel with 120 rooms and suites, adding that this hotel will be part of the Avenues Phase 2 project in Bahrain Bay.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)



Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.