US-headquartered engineering consultancy Hill International announced that it has been awarded a contract to lead a joint venture supporting Enterprise Metro d'Alger in the extension of the Ain Naadja-Baraki Metro Line in Algeria’s capital Algiers.

In a LinkedIn post this week, the company said it will provide design reviews, project and construction management, and site supervision for the project. Additionally, it will also oversee the supply, installation, and commissioning of integrated systems, tracks, station finishing, and synchronisation with existing metro lines.

The post did not disclose the name of the JV partner, financial terms of the contract or the expected completion timeline.

(Reporting by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.