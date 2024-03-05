Egypt - Hassan Allam Holding, a leading construction and engineering group in Egypt, has inaugurated its new regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia, as part of its strategic plan to grow its presence across the Middle East and Africa. The launch marks a significant milestone in the Group’s international journey, which now covers more than 10 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Libya, Jordan, and Algeria.

The Group has a long history of operating in Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1976, and has successfully delivered complex infrastructure projects, established strong partnerships, and adapted to the local market.

Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding, said: “This strategic move is a major step forward for us and reinforces our position as a regional leader. With a backlog of over USD 5.5 billion, of which 30% is from international markets, the launch of our Regional Headquarters in Riyadh is a key step in streamlining our international operations.”

Amr Allam, Co-CEO of Hassan Allam Holding, added: “The Regional Headquarters in Riyadh is a pivotal moment in our journey and will play an important role in guiding our international activities across the Middle East and Africa, both in construction and in investment and development. We are ready to use this platform to achieve sustainable growth and build lasting relationships.”

The Regional Headquarters will oversee the Group’s international operations in some of the markets and will be responsible for strategic planning, business development, and various corporate functions related to the Group’s international endeavors. These functions include human resources, corporate communications, accounting and financial reporting, budgeting and financial planning, treasury and financing, IT services and support, as well as governance and compliance.

