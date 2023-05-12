Dubai’s Al Habtoor Group announced on Thursday the ground-breaking for Habtoor Tower, slated to be the largest residential building in the world.

The luxury project, with a built-up area of 3,517,313 square feet, is located within the Al Habtoor City development on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road, Khaleej Times and other local media reported.

The 81-storey luxury tower will house 1,701 units and will be completed within 36 months.

The project value wasn’t disclosed but the company announced in December 2022 its plans to build the largest residential tower in the world in Dubai with a construction cost of 4.5 billion UAE dirhams ($1.2 billion). A statement issued then by the company said the project forms part of wider scheme to build three huge residential projects in Dubai with a total cost of AED 9.5 billion ($2.6 billion).

The residential project will pioneer new construction methods and aim for LEED platinum certification for green buildings, the media reports said.

The company is in the final stages of selecting the main contractor for the project with bids received from UAE, China, India and Europe, the reports added.

