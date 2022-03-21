Saudi Arabia - Grohe, the leading global brand for innovative and sustainable bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, has embarked on an ambitious growth strategy in Saudi Arabia.

As part of its strategic expansion in one of the GCC’s most vibrant markets, Grohe will be striking new partnerships to strengthen its presence in the kingdom’s SR3.1 trillion ($830 billion) construction sector and introducing its world-class products and smart solutions incorporating proprietary water-saving technology.

The growth of the Saudi construction market is driven by ambitious national agendas and stimulated by regulatory reforms and significant investment in housing and infrastructure development.

According to Mordor Intelligence, Saudi Arabia has more than 5,200 ongoing construction projects valued at $819 billion, approximately 35% of the total value of active projects across the GCC. The company’s focus is aligned with Saudi national agendas, such as Vision 2030 and National Transformation Project.

Renu Misra, Leader Mena, LIXIL EMena, said: “We look forward to actively supporting Saudi Arabia’s transformation and contributing to its vibrant economic diversification. Our new strategic initiatives and loyal partners will build the capacity required to support our strong growth projections for Grohe in the kingdom.”

She added: “We see significant opportunities to make a positive impact on climate change mitigation through our business operation, products, and services. Grohe offers a differentiated product portfolio and dedicated services for each of our target groups - wholesalers and installers, architects, designers, and planners, as well as retail customers.”

Fawzi Dernaika, Leader, KSA, Mena, LIXIL EMena, said: “Saudi Arabia is one of our most important markets. Grohe is proud to support the Kingdom’s ongoing transformation, guided by the ambitious Vision 2030. We see tremendous potential for growth in Saudi Arabia’s federal housing program and its robust hotel supply pipeline.”

He added: “We look forward to leveraging the opportunities offered by Saudi Arabia’s booming construction sector, and pave the way to creating new innovations, new career opportunities and new market growth through one of the most emerging industries in the kingdom.”

Grohe’s top executives in the region were speaking on the sidelines of the ‘Grohe Journey, The Desert Edition’ event in Jeddah, with leading officials, architects, designers, and representatives from the construction sector in Saudi Arabia. Attendees got to experience Grohe’s latest designs and innovations and learned how they could benefit from the company’s expertise and products.

Grohe is seeking long-term partnerships within the Saudi public and private sectors, to support the nation with products that deliver sustainability, profitability, and efficiency.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).