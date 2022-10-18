Oman's Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) said it has awarded a major contract to Galfar Engineering and Contracting for roads and infrastructure development at Mahas Industrial City in the Wilayat of Khasab within Musandam Governorate.

The project will be developed on a construction area of one million sqm at a total cost of RO5 million ($13 million), said senior officials at the signing ceremony held today (October 17) under the patronage of Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said Al Busaidi, Governor of Musandam.

Madayn Acting CEO Hamad bin Hamoud Al Qasabi said the scope of work includes incorporating internal road network of 7 km, installation of 100 lighting poles in addition to construction of a 75-m-long bridge linking the entrance of the industrial city to the main road and water and sewage networks of 5 km and 4.5 km respectively.

Moreover, the project includes electricity and telecom services and networks as well as setting up of a water tank with a 1,000 cu m capacity, a sewage tank as well as rainwater drainage channels running 4 km long.-TradeArabia News Service

