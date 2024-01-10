Arab Finance: The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) has signed a contract with Maxim Investment Group (MIG) and Misr Investment Development (MID) to set up the first medical and healthcare resort in Egypt with investments of EGP 1.5 billion, a statement showed.

The resort will be established on a 40-feddan area in El Saf Investment Zone, and is set to provide over 4,500 job opportunities after operation.

As per the contract, MIG will develop, manage, and operate El Saf Investment Zone and transform it into a healthcare resort, to promote medical tourism in Egypt.

