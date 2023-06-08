The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has awarded the construction contract for Sharaan Resort and International Summit to a joint venture between French engineering group Bouygues Construction and Saudi engineering firm Almabani.

Construction has started on the project, designed by French architect Jean Nouvel, on the mountains of Sharaan Nature Reserve, RCU said in a statement.

The value of the contract and completion timelines were not given.

RCU’s development and construction sector will lead the project with consultancy services from Canadian firm WSP and with programme management support from Jasara, a Saudi firm.

Built into a mountain dating back 500 million years, the Sharaan resort will have 38 suites, a spa and wellness, a restaurant and business centre.

The Summit Centre, inside an adjacent mountain, will have 13 total hospitality pavilions with two private villas constructed nearby, completing the project with 53 total hospitality keys.

