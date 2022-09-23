To provide more houses to citizens and stimulate the real estate sector, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning offered five sites for private investments in five governorates. The details were announced by officials at a workshop on real estate projects in Muscat on Thursday.

The initiative aims to provide houses for the rising population and attract the private sector to invest in the governorates to contribute to the development of integrated and sustainable urban communities.

A ministry statement said, "Five new sites opened for real estate developers in Musandam, Dhofar, South Al Sharqiyah, North Al Batinah and South Al Batinah with a total area of more than 1.8 million sqm and the purchase will take place on September 25 at the ministry premises. The new neighbourhoods will be developed on a partnership contract system with real estate developers."

The Sorouh integrated projects are equipped with all the necessary and modern services for residential neighbourhoods. The Al Naseem neighbourhood is the first project Sorouh implemented. It has 1,000 housing units with 320 apartments, 120 villas and 475 twin villas, on an area of 350,000 sqm.

The real estate developer is responsible for the infrastructure and services within the project boundaries. The housing units will be delivered to citizens in Al Naseem in May 2023.

