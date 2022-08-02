Faithful+Gould, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has been awarded the project management consultancy (PMC) services contract by Masdar City, to support on the development of the Masdar City Square (MC2) project, which will include Abu Dhabi’s first net zero energy office building on completion.

Masdar City, the sustainability-focused technology and innovation hub in Abu Dhabi, with its consulting partners Faithful+Gould and Woods Bagot, officially broke ground on the innovative project in June. The development will underpin the core values of Masdar City via its commitment to net-zero, technology usage, and wellbeing, by nurturing an expanded community of businesses operating in harmony with the environment, said a statement.

The MC2 development will cover an area of 29,000 sq m, a gross floor area (GFA) of 50,000 sq m and include seven single and multi-tenant office buildings and a parking facility.

As part of this contract, Faithful+Gould will manage project delivery and lead all aspects of the project on behalf of Masdar City. This will cover quality assurance, quality control and environment, health and safety, managing design, construction activity and project close-out, including the evaluation and selection of other consultants. Work on the development will begin this year and is currently scheduled for completion in 2024.

“With an increased focus on driving net zero targets in the Emirates, Masdar City is a world-leading example of a vision that is setting standards for the highest quality of life with the lowest environmental impact,” said Andrew Rotteveel, Managing Director, Program Advisory, Middle East at Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group. “Through our engineering net zero capabilities and project management expertise, underpinned by digital solutions, we will ensure that the Masdar City Square project is delivered to the highest quality and sustainability standards.”

In line with Masdar City’s contribution to the UAE Net-Zero by 2050 Strategy, six of the MC2 buildings will be 4 Pearl Estidama, LEED Platinum, and WELL Gold certified. LEED Platinum is the highest certification provided by the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design program. WELL Gold is the second highest certification provided by WELL, the world's first building standard that focuses exclusively on human health and wellness. Estidama Pearl Rating System is the green building rating system developed by the Abu Dhabi Urban Planning Council. – TradeArabia News Service

