Ezdihar Real Estate Development, a part of Fawaz Alhokair Group, has launched a more than 1.1 billion Saudi riyal ($292.81 million) commercial project in Saudi capital Riyadh.

Following the completion of the design phase, excavation work has now commenced on Ezdihar Park, the developer said in a statement. The project will offer more than 100,000 square metres (sqm) of leasable office space along with 70,000 sqm of landscaped surroundings across 23 buildings.

Ezdihar Park will provide various premium, customisable office configurations including single buildings, full floors, and multi-building clusters.

The design of Ezdihar Park, located near U Walk and the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), combines traditional Najdi and Salmani architecture with modern elements. The project incorporates energy-efficient systems, solar panels, and locally sourced materials. It will have over 3,000 underground parking spaces and EV charging stations.

Completion timelines and unit details weren't disclosed.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

