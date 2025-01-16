Etihad Rail, the UAE’s national railway company, has issued a tender for designing and constructing civil works and station packages for the high-speed Abu Dhabi-Dubai rail, according to the Dubai-based project intelligence portal MEED.

The tender, issued on 10 January, has a bid submission deadline of 7 May, the report said.

The proposed UAE rail network will be developed in four phases, eventually expanding across the UAE.

The Abu Dhabi-Dubai leg, which represents the first phase of the mega project, is estimated to be operational by 2030, MEED reported.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.