Emaar Development, the Dubai-listed subsidiary of Emaar Properties, said construction across all ongoing projects in the UAE have progressed in line with schedules.



“This reflects the disciplined execution, strong governance, and continued focus on timely delivery,” the company, which is mainly focused on property development in the UAE, said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market on Monday.



The company launched 10 new residential projects across its master‑planned communities in the UAE in the first quarter of 2026.



“Our performance in the first quarter of 2026 reflects the strength and resilience of the UAE economy, which continues to provide a stable foundation despite broader regional volatility,” said Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar.



Emaar Development’s property sales rose 22 percent year-on-year to reach AED 20.1 billion ($5.5 billion) in the first quarter, driven by demand across both established and newly launched communities.



Revenue backlog stood at AED 134.6 billion as of 31 March 2026, rising 35 percent year-on-year, providing strong visibility on future revenues.



The developer reported net profit after tax of AED 3.5 billion in the first quarter, a 49 percent year-on-year increase.

Emaar has recorded total awarded contracts close to AED70 billion, state news agency WAM had said in a report last week.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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