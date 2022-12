Egyptian developer Tatweer Misr has launched Rivers project, spread over an area of 100 acres, in New Zayed.

The project consists of more than 700 villa residential units with a total built-up area of more than 150,000 square metres, the company said in a press statement.

Construction will start in 2025 and complete in 2027, the statement added.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)