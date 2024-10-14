Egypt’s Q Developments announced the launch of Q Hills, its first residential project in New Zayed City, located west of Cairo, on Monday. The 24-feddan development is set for delivery within three years, CEO Ahmed Thabet said at a press conference.

Construction is already underway, with units available for purchase through an eight-year payment plan. The project, designed by Hafez Consultants, will include residential buildings, villas, twin houses, townhouses, and a commercial area featuring shops, restaurants, cafes, a hypermarket, offices, pharmacies, and clinics.

Q Developments also highlighted progress on its ‘Q North’ project, spanning 100 feddans in Sidi Abdel Rahman on the North Coast. The development will feature swimmable lagoons, commercial spaces, and a 240-room hotel.

Thabet explained that the company’s approach includes securing land at competitive prices, self-financing, and leveraging its construction arm to manage costs and ensure timely completion. Q Developments also sources materials and facility management services through its sister companies, Jumeirah Egypt for Trade and Contracting and Q Asset Management.

The company’s land portfolio comprises 259 feddans across the North Coast and New Zayed, with total investments currently amounting to EGP 22 billion ($452 million).

(1 US Dollar = 48.63 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

