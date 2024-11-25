Egyptian private developer NTG Developments launched on Monday ‘The Node’, a commercial project in New Cairo, with an estimated investment of 5 billion Egyptian pounds ($101 million) , the company’s chairman said.

Ezzat Azmy, Chairman of NTG Developments, said the project comprising a ground floor and four upper floors, combines shops, offices, and medical units and two parking lots.

Azmy said they have signed up ACE Moharram-Bakhoum; LDP+ Partners; and Boegow, a subsidiary of Lxias Group for consultancy services spanning engineering, design, and operations.

The project is scheduled for completion and delivery by 2028.

The Node is the company’s third commercial project, following the Evolve Tower in the New Administrative Capital and Intown in New Cairo.

(1 US Dollar = 49.63 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

