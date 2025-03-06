PHOTO
Egypt-based property developer Mountain View for Development and Real Estate Investment has signed a partnership pact with STM Investment to develop a new project in Kayan City, East Cairo.
The project, spanning 500 feddans, will feature over 1,200 ready-to-move-in villas, Mountain View said in a press statement.
Financial details and project timelines weren’t disclosed.
(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)
