Egypt-based property developer Mountain View for Development and Real Estate Investment has signed a partnership pact with STM Investment to develop a new project in Kayan City, East Cairo.

The project, spanning 500 feddans, will feature over 1,200 ready-to-move-in villas, Mountain View said in a press statement.

Financial details and project timelines weren’t disclosed.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.