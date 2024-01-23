Egyptian developer Mountain View announced on Sunday the launch of the second phase of Club Park in iCity October containing 800 residential units.

Spanning over 500 acres in West Cairo, iCity October includes nearly 500 residential units in various stages of handover.

The 87-acre Club Park serves as the activity hub in iCity October.

Projects costs and timelines weren’t disclosed.

