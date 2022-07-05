Orascom Development’s Makadi Heights has launched its 477-unit Ledge Zone project within the integrated development located in Makadi Bay in the Red Sea Governorate.

The residential project, spread over an area of 238,000 square metres, includes 380 apartments and 90 villas and chalets.

Makadi Heights’ CEO Tamer Dewidar told Zawya Projects that Ledge Zone would be delivered within four years, adding that the Ledge Zone’s mix is targeted at millennials, elders, large and small families.

He said the 248 units of Bayou Lagoon under Phase 1 has been delivered with 126 units delivered six months ahead of schedule, and the remaining 122 delivered on the agreed-upon dates.

“An additional 322 units are in final stages of fit-outs and commissioning before delivery," he said.

Dewidar said Makadi Height’s captive solar power plant is expected to start operations by the fourth quarter of 2022.

In February, the company had signed an agreement with SolarizEgypt to develop a 1.5- megawatt captive solar power plant for Makadi Heights project.

