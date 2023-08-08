Egypt’s Innovation Design Studio is preparing designs for about 11 real estate projects located in 6th of October City, New Cairo, Hurghada and the North Coast, the firm said in a press statement.

The contracts are worth $ 310 million, the statement said, quoting the firm’s Co-founder and Head of Design Mahmoud Farouk.

Innovation Design Studio operates in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Oman, and has delivered designs for 400 real estate projects to date, the statement said.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

