Egyptian developer Inertia is planning to deliver 900 units in 2025, the company's CEO said.

Ahmed El Adawy told Zawya Project that private developer is planning to deliver 600 units in Jafeira project on the North Coast, and 300 units in Joulz and Brix projects in 6th of October city

Joulz spans 115 feddans and includes 1,152 residential units while Briz spans 44,000 square metres (sqm) and includes 198 units.

El Adawy said the company achieved 10 billion Egyptian pounds ($199 million) in sales in 2024 against a target of EGP 8.2 billion ($162 million) and is aiming to achieve EGP23 billion ($455 million) by 2025.

The company has earmarked EGP 8 billion ($158 million) for funding construction and new project launches.

El Adawy said they are planning to acquire 200 acres in East or West Cairo to build a mixed-use project incorporating residential, commercial, entertainment and sports components.

(1 US Dollar = 50.61 Egyptian Pounds)

