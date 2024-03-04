Hassan Allam Holding, a leading construction, engineering, and investment group based in Cairo, Egypt, announced the opening of its regional headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This expansion is supported by an investment license from The Ministry of Investment Saudi Arabia (MISA).

Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding, said " We are proud of this strategic move as it marks a significant step forward and solidifies our position as a leader in the region. With a backlog exceeding $5.5 billion and the international portion compromising 30 percent of it, the launch of our Regional Headquarters in Riyadh signifies a monumental step towards consolidating our international operations."

The new headquarters will serve as a central hub for strategic planning, business development, and corporate functions related to the Group's international endeavors. These include human resources, corporate communications, accounting and financial reporting, budgeting and financial planning, treasury and financing, IT services and support, as well as governance and compliance.

The company’s international operations span 10 countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Libya, Jordan and Algeria.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

