Egypt’s GV Developments plans to build 300 factory units within its Tarboul Industrial City project in Giza, by end-2022, company Chairman Sherif Hamouda told Zawya Projects.

Tarboul Industrial City is being developed over an area of ​​109 million square metres, and includes 12 industrial areas, a commercial area, a residential area, and a hotel.

"We are also planning to deliver the wholesale market during the current year," Hamouda said.

He said the project will eventually house 15,000 industrial units.

"GV Developments undertakes the work of the general developer of the project, while four agreements were signed have been inked for the implementation of the project,” the GV Developments chief said.

Last month, two agreements were signed with Amarenco Solarize Egypt and Egis in relation to the project.

Hammouda disclosed that GV Developments plans to launch Krir City mixed-use project in North Coast in 2023 but didn’t elaborate.

