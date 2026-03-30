Egypt-based Grounds Developments has launched Tamaraya, a mixed-use residential development in South Hurghada, marking its first project in the Red Sea region.

The project will be developed over an area of about 60,000 square metres (sqm) and is designed as a low-density, walkable community catering to both permanent residents and tourism-oriented demand, the private developer said in a press statement.

The developer said the project is being positioned as a year-round residential destination rather than a seasonal resort, targeting both domestic buyers and expatriates.

Grounds Developments has appointed Studio Five as the architectural design and master planning partner for the project.

The design focuses on integrating green building principles, including natural ventilation, energy-efficient orientation and environmentally conscious planning.

Youssef Fekry, founder and chief executive officer of Grounds Developments, said the project reflects a broader strategy to create integrated residential communities that prioritise sustainability and long-term value, adding that the project targets international buyers and Egyptians living abroad.

Financial details and project timelines weren't disclosed.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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