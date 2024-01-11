Egypt’s Al Riyadh Misr Developments has launched Peerage residential project in New Cairo at an investment of 3 billion Egyptian pounds ($97 million), the company's chairman said.

Vice Chairman Hossam Abdelghany told Zawya Projects that the 10-acre project would be self-funded and be completed within three years from the start of construction.

He added that they have appointed MTA, PCE and ÖKOPLAN as engineering consultants for the project.

(1 US Dollar = 30.94 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.