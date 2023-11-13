Egypt's Al Marasem Development announced the launch of its 111-acre Mar Ville integrated residential project in new Sheikh Zayed City.

The project will be developed at a total investment of 24 billion Egyptian pounds ($777 million), the developer said in a press statement.

Designed by Paris-based Architecturestudio, the project includes apartment and villas, a four-star hotel, retail and office units, food and beverage, and entertainment areas.

The first phase of the project is scheduled to be completed in 42 months from the start of construction.

(1 US Dollar = 30.95 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

