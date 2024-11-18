Ajna Developments announced on Monday the launch of East Ville, a boutique residential project in East Cairo's Golden Square, with an investment of 5 billion Egyptian pounds ($101 million).

The 20-acre development will feature 350 villas with delivery slated for 2028 in two phases, the company's chairman Osama Shalaby told Zawya Projects.

Commercial amenities such as retail spaces, restaurants, and a clubhouse will span four acres with delivery starting in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The project involves partnerships with Azure Planning and Architecture, Frontline Consulting and Kelma Development Consulting, he added.

Ajna Developments is also progressing on its Carnelia project in Ain Sokhna, a 100-acre luxury resort with an investment of EGP10 billion ($202 million). The resort includes villas, townhouses, twin houses, chalets, and a five-star hotel.

Shalaby said the master plan for Carnelia was developed by Sites International, while Mexican architect Javier Cuevas of Creato Architects was tasked with the interior architectural designs.

He said the company is planning to launch a new mixed-use project in the third quarter of 2025 on a 25,000-square-metre plot. The project will feature commercial spaces, offices, clinics, and hotel apartments.

(1 US Dollar = 49.40 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

