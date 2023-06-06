Redcon for Offices and Commercial Centers (ROCC), the developer arm of Egypt’s REDCON Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Honeywell to incorporate advanced smart community and sustainability solutions at Golden Gate, the company’s maiden project in New Cairo.

REDCON Properties Vice Chairman Ahmed Abdallah told Zawya Projects that Honeywell will supply the 20-billion-Egyptian-pound mixed-use project with smart solutions and sustainability consulting under the MoU.

In a separate statement, Honeywell said the MoU provides a framework for collaboration between the two companies and paves the way for the automation company to provide smart city, community and sustainability solutions along with consultation services for the mixed-use project.

It said the community will adopt a sustainability-first approach in its design and construction including the materials used for buildings and walkways and by incorporating renewable energy and water and energy efficiency solutions, electric vehicles and other features aimed at reducing its overall carbon footprint.

Late last year, Honeywell and Egypt’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology signed an MoU to advance the energy efficiency of government buildings across Egypt.

REDCON Properties laid the foundation stone for the Golden Gate project in the first quarter of 2022.

Covering an area of 160,000 sqm, the community includes five districts of mixed-use buildings, standalone offices, retail and a luxury shopping zone.

In February 2022, Zawya Projects reported that Golden Gate would be developed in two phases

