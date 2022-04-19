Minister of Transportation Kamel Al-Wazir met with his Qatari counterpart Jassim bin Saif Al-Sulaiti in Doha to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in various areas of transportation.

The two sides agreed to activate a partnership in the field of maritime transport.

Meanwhile, Al-Wazir reviewed Egypt’s implementation of a comprehensive plan for the establishing of sustainable, environmentally friendly green transportation.

He also pointed to an Egyptian project to establish a subway line as well as a monorail network in the New Administrative Capital.

Furthermore, he asserted Egyptian efforts to shift to using clean energy sources and environmentally friendly transportation.

During his visit, Al-Wazir also met with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Thani and discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries and encourage partnership and investment in various fields of transport.

On the side-lines of the visit, the Egyptian delegation visited Qatar Railways Company Rail, which is responsible for the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of the entire railway network in Qatar.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

