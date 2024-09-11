Egypt is planning to announce two Public-Partnership Projects (PPP) for a multipurpose terminal and a dry bulk terminal at El-Dekheila Port in Alexandria, according to Atter Hannoura, Director, PPP Central Unit, Ministry of Finance, Egypt.

Both projects will be developed under design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) model with the tendering authority building the infrastructure and the private sector the super structure.

“The quay walls at El-Dekheila Port are currently being built by the government, and these will be available to the successful bidder,” said Hannoura, while speaking at PPP MENA Forum in Dubai on Tuesday.

The investment for the multipurpose terminal and dry port have been estimated at $225 million and $95 million respectively.

The dry bulk terminal consists of a berth with a length of 1,150 metres and 15 metres depth with a storage area of 300,000 square metres (sqm).

Negotiations are underway with international financial institutions to finance the feasibility study for both projects, according to Hannoura’s presentation.

While detailed tendering timelines weren’t announced, Hannoura had during his speech said that these are part of a broader pipeline slated to be tendered within the next 12 to 18 months.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

