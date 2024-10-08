Housing projects in Egypt jumped by nearly 83 percent in 2023 over the previous year owing to a government drive to attract investment into various sectors of the economy, according to official data.
Investment in such projects totalled 262 billion Egyptian pounds ($5.45 billion) during that year compared with nearly EGP143 billion ($2.9 billion) in 2022, showed the figures by the Central Statistics Authority.
The report, published by Al-Ahram newspaper, showed around 240,000 housing units were built in 2023 compared with 246,000 in 2022.
(1 US Dollar = 48.51 Egyptian Pounds)
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.