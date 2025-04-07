Arab Finance: Heliopolis Housing and Development recorded 67.218% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits after tax at EGP 2.559 billion in 2024, according to the financial results.

The generated net profits were compared with EGP 7.808 billion in 2023.

Earnings per share (EPS) dropped to EGP 1.92 last year from EGP 5.85 at the end of December 2023.

The operating revenues also shrank to EGP 1.055 billion from EGP 15.620 billion.

Heliopolis Housing is a leading Egypt-based real estate development company that operates in land reclamation and subdivision, residential real estate development and management, property purchase and sale, as well as project planning and supervising.

