Construction contract awards in Egypt for the year 2023 is projected to grow 18 percent year on year to $23.538 billion from $19.950 billion in 2022, according to projects data provider Ventures Onsite.

For the year 2022, the building sector registered the maximum awards at $9.707 billion followed by the industrial sector at $5.058 billion, the infrastructure sector at $2.727 billion and the power and water sector at $876 million.

Speaking at the Egypt Construction sector webinar held last week, Phillip Higgins, Director of Sales Lead Management, Ventures ONSITE listed out the top clients who awarded contracts and announced new projects, and top contractors who bagged projects in 2022.

Top clients who awarded projects in 2022

General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE)

ROCC, Redcon for Offices and Commercial Centers

New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA)

DMG/Mountain View

El Nasr Housing and Development

Holding Company for Construction and Development (HCCD)

Al Qamzi Developments

Emaar Misr Developments

Leopard Development and Construction

Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC)

Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Development

General Authority for Roads, Bridges, and Land Transport (GARBLT)

Top Clients who announced new projects in 2022

General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE)

Emaar Misr Developments

Eagle Hills

ROCC, Redcon for Offices and Commercial Centers

New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA)

Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources

General Authority for Roads, Bridges, and Land Transport (GARBLT)

Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Development

El Nasr Housing and Development

Holding Company for Construction and Development (HCCD)

Top contractors in 2022

H2-Industries

Redon Construction

Al Abd Contracting

ASGC (Al Shafar General Contracting)

Al Qamzi Developments

Al Tawheed Construction & Supplies Company

Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC)

El Safwa Contracting

El Soadaa Group

Gama Construction

Solid Constructions

Hassan Allam Construction

