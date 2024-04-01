Egis, an international player active in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility service sectors, has won a contract to conduct a thorough condition and life assessment of the causeway linking Saudi Arabia to Bahrain.

Built in the 1980s, the King Fahd Causeway is a 25 km-long structure composed of bridges and embankments, carrying over 60,000 vehicles in its peak time. It features 12 km of twin box girder viaducts, 13 km of embankments, 3 flyovers and several artificial islands.

Egis, along with industry experts, Applus, VSL and Trendspek, will use a digitally integrated approach to execute this iconic bridge project, the company said.

Using precision asset intelligence platforms, digital twin, an interactive dashboard, and Artificial Intelligence (AI), along with field-critical data from inspections, drone-based photogrammetry, non-destructive testing (NDT) results, and historical inspection records, Egis will create a centralised Geographic Information System (GIS) platform. This platform will provide an up-to-date and comprehensive view of the structural health of the King Fahd Causeway.

Based on these results, the company will develop a detailed maintenance plan and recommendation to extend the life of the structure, ensuring the longevity and safety of the asset.

"The King Fahd Causeway project solidifies our commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technologies to deliver precise and efficient results and solve problems intelligently. We are dedicated to ensuring the future maintenance and inspection plans for the remaining life of the structure and beyond, ensuring its continued safety and efficiency,” said Khaled El Mir, the Country Managing Director of Egis in Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.

Egis has decades long experience and expertise in refurbishment design, rehabilitation, operation and maintenance of bridges and highway infrastructure.

For over 30 years, Egis has invested in, designed, operated and maintained complex transport infrastructure globally utilising digital technology to enhance the infrastructure’s economic performance, minimise environmental impact and improve health and safety measures.

This project for the King Fahd Causeway reinforces Egis' commitment to innovation and excellence, ensuring a seamless and secure transportation link between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain for years to come, the company said. - TradeArabia News Service

