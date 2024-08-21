France-based global project consultancy company Egis announced on Wednesday that its joint venture (JV) with Systra has been awarded a contract by the Al Madinah Region Development Authority (MDA) to provide Project Management and Construction Management (PMCM) services for the Madinah Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The JV’s services will also include engineering supervision and oversight of design, construction, testing and operation, safety and security management for systems, including buses, depots, intelligent transportation systems (ITS), and operational systems, as well as civil works, such as bus lanes, stations and stops, footbridges, and park-and-ride facilities, according to an Egis press statement

The Madinah BRT project is part of the Pilgrim Experience Programme, one of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiatives, and seeks to establish up to 500 stations, achieving 80-90 percent area coverage by 2030.

The primary objectives are to enhance the public transportation system, ensure convenient travel for visitors, alleviate traffic congestion, and provide a safe and sustainable mode of transportation for residents, visitors and pilgrims.

"This project aligns perfectly with Egis' core expertise in transportation infrastructure, and we are committed to delivering a sustainable and efficient BRT system that meets the needs of Al Madinah's residents and visitors," said Omar Benzaria, Transportation Director for Egis in the Middle East and South Asia.

