Dubai-based wasl Asset Management Group has announced steady progress on its ‘wasl tower’ - a 302-m tall twisting, asymmetrically designed building coming up on Sheikh Zayed Road.

The wasl tower will consist of 64 floors constituting 229 residential units, 258 hotel rooms as part of Dubai’s second Mandarin Oriental Hotel, and boast around 185,345 sq ft of office space, and 11 parking floors.

The project, with a total built-up area of 1.8 million sq ft, will also feature a helipad, adding a dimension of elevated mobility. The wasl tower is expected to be completed by Q2 2024.

Announcing the latest construction update, wasl said the structural works on 56 floors have been fully completed and façade works have reached level 13, while MEP works are now being carried out at level 52.

Designed around its Z axis and adopting a classic ‘contrapposto’ movement, the skyscraper faces almost every direction. Its capacity to acclimatize to local temperatures through shading and cooling techniques sets this building apart during Dubai’s hot summer months, stated the developer.

"The tower, enjoying direct views of Burj Khalifa, will also be linked to the Burj Khalifa Metro Station, connecting two prime districts, Downtown Dubai and City Walk," said a company spokesman.

"It will represent a cornerstone of adaptability and sustainability, providing enough shade from the summer heat and effectively reducing air conditioning consumption, thanks to its innovative design," he noted.

Once completed, the tower will feature the region’s tallest ceramic façade and present an illusion of dynamic motion, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).