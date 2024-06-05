Swank Development announced on Wednesday the launch of its 320 million UAE dirhams ($87 million) Lua Residences project in Mohammed bin Rashid City in Meydan, Dubai.

The project features a limited collection of 42 villas ranging from 4 to 6 bedrooms.

Moustafa Elsaid, Managing Director and Board Member of Swank Development said the European-style villas have been launched in response to growing demand for high-end residential units.

He said the company is currently in the design and planning phase for a new project which will be announced soon.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

